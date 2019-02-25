

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon City Council on Monday approved five new members of the Remai Modern board.

In the days leading up to the meeting council received resignation letters and letters from board members saying they didn’t want to come back.

The board consists of 10 directors and two city councillors. Of the directors, only two are being asked to return. Among those not returning are the chair, vice-chair, treasurer and secretary.

Board member positions are two-year terms and the end of the first term is in March.

Mayor Charlie Clark thanked the volunteer board members for their service and said he’s looking forward to the new board – but noted the decisions on appointments happen during in camera meetings.

Out of respect for the process he couldn’t comment on the turnover at the board, he said.