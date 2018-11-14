

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon police pawn patrol unit has charged five people in the theft of Indigenous regalia.

On Oct. 30 police received a report of items including seven jingle dresses and beaded moccasins being stolen from a vehicle that was parked at a restaurant in the 2200 block of 22nd Street West, according to a news release.

Officers emailed pictures of the stolen items to local pawn shops in the event the perpetrators tried to sell the items.

A pawn shop then contacted police, saying a man had tried to pawn two of the stolen jingle dresses just hours after the theft.

Thanks in part to cooperation from local pawn shops and social media, the moccasins, scarves and three of the dresses were recovered in the first few days of the investigation, police say.

The remaining four jingle dresses were recovered Nov. 13 from a home in the 100 block of Avenue N South. The only item outstanding is a beaded belt.

A 35-year-old man is charged with theft over $5,000.

Three men, ages 21, 30 and 50, and a 38-year-old woman are each charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000.