SASKATOON -- Five people are facing charges following a firearms investigation by the Guns & Gangs Unit, according to Saskatoon police.

Investigators received information that drugs may be being sold from a home in the 1700 block of Second Avenue North and that the residents may be in possession of a gun, according to a news release.

On Tuesday morning, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a Buick Regal at Assiniboine Drive and Warman Road. One occupant was found to be wanted in regard to the investigation and arrested.

Police say he was found with numerous cell phones, a meth pipe and various identity documents, some of which were reported stolen.

Inside the car, police say they found a Taser, a knife, a machete, a meat cleaver and open alcohol. The remaining occupants were also arrested. Upon being searched in detention, one male was located in possession of fentanyl and another was found with over $1,000 cash, police say.

A warrant was then executed at the home and four people were arrested. A rifle and ammunition were located, along with more than 35 cannabis plants, police say. Three occupants were later released without charges.