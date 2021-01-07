SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police laid dozens of charges against five people Tuesday evening following a traffic stop.

Members of the Guns & Gangs Unit observed a suspicious brown Ford Fusion in the 1400 block of Idylwyld Drive and conducted a traffic stop, according to a news release.

Officers arrested five people following a search of the vehicle and their possessions.

A male passenger was allegedly found to be concealing a can of bear spray, cocaine and a large sum of a cash.

The female driver was found in possession of methamphetamine and a female passenger was found concealing ammunition and a large sum of cash, according to police.

Police say they found a loaded handgun in the trunk of the vehicle along with prepackaged methamphetamine and cocaine as well as over $1,000 cash.

A 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old man are each charged with 10 firearms-related offences as well as drug charges.

The 22-year-old man faces two weapons charges.

A 23-year-old woman is charged with eight firearms-related offences and drug charges.

Another 23-year-old woman is charged with breach of conditions.

A 36-year-old woman is charged with possession of methamphetamine.