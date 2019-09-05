5 charged after officers find shotgun, knives, meth: police
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 2:02PM CST
Five people are facing charges after an investigation by the Guns & Gangs Unit.
Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police say officers conducted a check on a person released from custody with conditions who was seen entering a home in the 200 block of Avenue R South. Inside, officers found several people, a shotgun, ammunition, knives and methamphetamine, according to police.
Four men, ages 24, 26, 41 and 63, are facing weapons charges.
A 32-year-old man was arrested for breaches and outstanding warrants, police say.