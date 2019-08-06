

CTV Saskatoon





Five people are facing charges following two incidents involving stolen vehicles which evaded police on the weekend, Saskatoon police say.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers spotted a stolen Chrysler Sebring in the area of Idylwyld Drive and 33rd Street West. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver refused and continued to travel through the downtown area and onto the east side of the city while members of the Air Support Unit monitored from the air, police say.

The vehicle stopped in the 2200 block of St. Charles Avenue and two suspects were seen fleeing and hiding on a balcony, according to police. Officers arrived on scene and arrested a 39-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both from Saskatoon.

Police say they also found numerous pieces of identification including passports, birth certificates and drivers licenses, all belonging to other people.

In another incident, police say patrol officers saw a stolen vehicle at 20th Street and Idylwyld Drive early Tuesday morning.

The Air Support Unit monitored the vehicle as it travelled to Circle Drive and Preston Avenue, where it drove over a spike belt. It was forced off the road at Zimmerman Road and Highway 16. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Regina, police say.

A 32-year-old Regina woman is facing several charges, along with a 22-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man.