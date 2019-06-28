

CTV Saskatoon





La Ronge RCMP is asking for the public's help finding the fourth suspect in a case from January in which a five-year-old boy was shot in the foot in an Air Ronge area home.

Wolfgang Amadeus McKenzie, 31, of La Ronge, faces several charges including reckless discharge of a firearm, criminal negligence with a firearm causing bodily harm and participation in a criminal organization.

McKenzie is described as five-foot-eight with a medium build, dark hair and brown eyes.

Shots were fired at a home in the community on Jan. 13. Several people were inside and a five-year-old boy was shot in the foot, police say.

Matt Misponas was arrested earlier this month while in custody for other matters and faces 15 charges related to the shooting, including criminal negligence with a firearm causing bodily harm and participation in a criminal organization.

Tristan Lariviere was arrested Thursday and also faces several charges.

The other accused was under the age of 18 at the time of the incident and his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.