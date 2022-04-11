4th person charged with murder in Saskatoon man's death

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a fourth person in connection to the death of 22-year-old Saskatoon man Cody Tait.

Tait was found injured March 27 on a road on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation and was later pronounced dead.

Dana Morningchild, 29, of Saskatoon, was arrested in Saskatoon on April 5 and is charged with second-degree murder, RCMP said in a news release.

He appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on April 7. His next appearance is set for April 28.

Scotty Jimmy, 20, of North Battleford, Allison Bear, 20, of Saskatoon, and Robbie Cameron, 28, of Saskatoon, also face murder charges.