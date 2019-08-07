

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP have arrested a sixth suspect in the homicide of Tiki Laverdiere, and say investigators anticipate more arrests in the case.

Soaring Eagle Whitstone, 33, of Onion Lake Cree Nation, has been charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and vehicle theft, RCMP say.

Whitstone was scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court Wednesday morning.

Three other people have been charged with Laverdiere's murder, and two have been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Laverdiere, of Edmonton, was last seen May 1 in North Battleford. On June 10, Saskatchewan RCMP said they believed her disappearance was the result of foul play and were investigating her death as a homicide.

Her remains were found near North Battleford on July 11.