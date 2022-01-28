46-year-old Saskatoon man caught using 3D printer to make guns, police say

Saskatoon police have taken a man into custody for allegedly using a 3D printer to make guns.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) guns and gangs unit arrested the 46-year-old on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The arrest came after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 200 block of 23rd Street East.

Several guns and gun parts, including 3D printed parts, were seized, according to police.

"The Saskatoon Police Service reminds the public that it is illegal to manufacture a firearm unless you have a proper firearms business license to do so," SPS said in the news release.

"3D printed guns do not change current weapons laws and present a risk to community safety," SPS said.

The man is charged with manufacturing firearms, possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a prohibited device.

The accused man will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

SPS said its still investigating.