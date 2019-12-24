SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon man in his 40s will likely be spending Christmas in a jail cell after allegedly leading police on a chase through the city.

At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers tried to stop a white Pontiac Montana van at the intersection of 38th Street and First Avenue, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release. The driver refused to stop and began evading police at slow speeds, police said.

Officers tried to use a tire deflation device but the van avoided the trap by driving through a parking lot at 33rd Street and Idylwyld. However, according to police, the driver got stuck on a cement pillar and despite sustaining heavy damage to the front end.

The van continued on until it reached the 100 block of Circle Drive where the vehicle was abandoned in a hotel parking lot.

Soon after a man and a woman were apprehended. The man in possession of methamphetamine, police said.

A 46-year-old man faces a number of charges including dangerous driving, possession of methamphetamine and breach of court conditions. The woman was released without charges.