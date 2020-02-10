41-year-old man identified as Saskatoon’s first homicide victim of 2020
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 5:20AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:14AM CST
Source: Facebook
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.
Friends and family on Facebook have identified the victim as 41-year-old Terrance Paintednose.
Paintednose was assaulted Sunday evening in the 300 block of Avenue R south. He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.
22-year-old Tyrone Morin has been charged with second degree murder, robbery and breach of probation. He made his first court appearance Monday afternoon, and is scheduled to appear again in court Thursday morning.