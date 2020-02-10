SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.

Friends and family on Facebook have identified the victim as 41-year-old Terrance Paintednose.

Paintednose was assaulted Sunday evening in the 300 block of Avenue R south. He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

22-year-old Tyrone Morin has been charged with second degree murder, robbery and breach of probation. He made his first court appearance Monday afternoon, and is scheduled to appear again in court Thursday morning.