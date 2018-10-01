

A 41-year old man died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 55 about eight kilometres east of Meadow Lake.

RCMP say the driver and lone occupant of a westbound vehicle, a 41-year-old man from Meadow Lake, was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three occupants of the eastbound vehicle were also taken to hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police believe the westbound vehicle went into the eastbound lane and both vehicles ended up in the south ditch, with the westbound vehicle rolling.

The investigation continues.