41-year-old man charged with murder of teen missing since 2007
Katelyn and Leona Noble
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:28AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:31AM CST
The RCMP historical crimes unit has cracked an 11-year-old case.
On Tuesday an arrest was made and charges were laid in the death of Katelyn Marie Noble, according to a police news release.
Katelyn was 15-years-old when she disappeared from the Radisson area in 2007. The 11 year-long search spanned the country from Ontario to British Columbia.
Eduard Viktorovit Baranec, 41, was arrested at a federal prison in B.C. where he is serving time on another matter. He was charged with first degree murder and indignity to a human body.
He is scheduled to make his first court appearance by video Wednesday morning at Saskatoon Provincial Court.