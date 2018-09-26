

CTV Saskatoon





The RCMP historical crimes unit has cracked an 11-year-old case.

On Tuesday an arrest was made and charges were laid in the death of Katelyn Marie Noble, according to a police news release.

Katelyn was 15-years-old when she disappeared from the Radisson area in 2007. The 11 year-long search spanned the country from Ontario to British Columbia.

Eduard Viktorovit Baranec, 41, was arrested at a federal prison in B.C. where he is serving time on another matter. He was charged with first degree murder and indignity to a human body.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance by video Wednesday morning at Saskatoon Provincial Court.