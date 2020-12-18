SASKATOON -- After 15 years of planning, fundraising and renovating, Wanuskewin Heritage Park's $40 million dollar expansion is complete.

The project includes seven new exhibits, a new snowshoeing and hiking trail, a renovated restaurant and gift shop and a conference room inspired by the traditional hand drum. Many of the exhibits are interactive and give people of all ages the opportunity to learn about Indigenous culture, history and tradition.

During the winter months, the park offers free snowshoeing through its six kilometres of valley trails.

On Friday and Saturday, Wanuskewin is offering a free bus service from the bus mall in downtown Saskatoon to the heritage park.