SASKATOON -- About 400 properties in the Sutherland neighbourhood are under a Precautionary Drinking Water Advisory, the city says.

The properties experienced a water outage and lower water pressure Monday evening following an issue with the primary water main on 102nd Street W at O’Neil Crescent.

Two separate water main breaks, on 102nd Street West at O’Neil Crescent and Packham Avenue, caused the water distribution system in the area to depressurize.

Water was restored to all properties, but some localized water outages could occur as crews repair the water main breaks.

“We thank everyone for their patience as we work as quickly as possible to restore water service,” Trent Schmidt, acting director of water and waste operations, said in a news release.

“This is the time of year when the frost is gets closer to the depth of our water pipes and we can notice an increase in breaks, unfortunately.”

It could take several days to confirm the water is safe to drink.