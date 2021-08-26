SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon man is dead following a two-vehicle crash east of Alsask.

RCMP were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Highway 7 around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

An RV and a car had crashed and both vehicles caught fire, RCMP said in a news release.

The Saskatoon man driving the car was declared dead on scene. He was 40 years old.

His family has been notified of his death, RCMP said.

The driver of the RV had non-life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

The crash is still under investigation.