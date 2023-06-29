40-year-old Sask. man dead in Highway 16 crash
A Yorkton man is dead after a crash on Highway 16 near Plunkett.
Saskatoon RCMP said they responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon and an initial investigation found a five-ton truck was heading west when it hit a cargo van.
Paramedics declared the 40-year-old driver of the truck dead at the scene, an RCMP news release said.
Police said the man’s family has been notified.
A passenger in the cargo van was taken to hospital and has since been released, police said.
The driver of the van is still in hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to the release said.
Police are still investigating, along with the Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
Police identify girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster last year
More than a year after police found the remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Toronto, they have finally learned her name.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
Heritage minister 'surprised' by Google news ban; ambassador says U.S. won't intervene
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he was surprised by Google's announcement that it will cease hosting Canadian news, while the U.S. ambassador says the White House won't intervene, despite concerns from some American lawmakers.
Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
Triple stabbing at University of Waterloo was hate-motivated, police say, man charged
A triple stabbing during a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo is believed to have been a hate-motivated attack, police said Thursday as they laid multiple charges against a 24-year-old student.
Rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in Astroworld crowd surge, his lawyer says
A Texas grand jury has declined to indict rapper Travis Scott in a criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, his attorney said Thursday.
'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans
Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.
Canada cyberspy agency blocked trillions of 'malicious actions' against feds last year
In the last year, Canada's cyberspy agency blocked on average 6.3 billion 'malicious actions' a day against the federal government, and received ministerial authorization to conduct more active foreign cyber operations than ever before, a new report reveals.
Regina
-
'One of the biggest honours of my life': Regina's police chief bids farewell following 28-year career
Regina's Chief of Police Evan Bray will hand in his badge at the end of the day on Friday after 28 years with the force.
-
Sask. gov't pays down debt with $1.58B surplus, Opposition criticizes lack of affordability
The Government of Saskatchewan has retired over $1 billion of the province's debt after finishing the 2022-23 fiscal year with a large surplus. The Saskatchewan NDP called for the surplus to be used in affordability measures.
-
40-year-old Sask. man dead in Highway 16 crash
A Yorkton man is dead after a crash on Highway 16 near Plunkett.
Winnipeg
-
Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
-
City of Winnipeg to adopt new plain language policy
The City of Winnipeg is looking to start communicating more clearly with its citizens.
-
Winnipeg sisters celebrate graduation following heartbreak and sacrifice
Graduation season is upon us and it’s a time for high school students to reflect on the challenges and accomplishments that have gotten them to this point, but for three Winnipeg sisters, their path to graduation was one marked with heartbreak, sacrifice, and resilience.
Calgary
-
Passengers in life-threatening condition after head-on collision on Highway 93 inside Kootenay National Park
Westbound Highway 93 south is now open for alternating traffic after being closed at the intersection of Highway 1 Thursday afternoon due to a motor-vehicle collision.
-
Marda Loop businesses call on city for support amid ongoing construction and accessibility concerns
Calgarians driving into the southwest community of Marda Loop will be met with bumper-to-bumper traffic and delays for the next several months, much to the frustration of nearby local businesses.
-
Petro-Canada payments systems largely restored in wake of cyberattack: Suncor
Suncor Energy Inc. says it is making progress in resolving the customer disruptions that have occurred this week in the wake of a cyberattack against the oil and gas company.
Edmonton
-
RCMP investigating after 'transphobic, homophobic' material left in St. Albert playgrounds
Mounties are on the case of what appears to be a hate crime in St. Albert, after anti-LGBTQ2S+ literature was discovered in two schoolyards in the city just north of Edmonton.
-
A failed sewer installation has left this Alberta village millions of dollars in debt
The summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach on Pigeon Lake is facing a bill for millions of dollars as a result of a failed attempt to install a sewage system in the community.
-
Excavator that damaged east Edmonton overpass to be removed Friday
The excavator that got stuck under a bridge in east Edmonton is scheduled to be removed on Friday.
Toronto
-
Police identify girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster last year
More than a year after police found the remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Toronto, they have finally learned her name.
-
Ontario may adopt deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers
Ontario may adopt a deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
Ottawa
-
O-Train ridership at 43 per cent of pre-pandemic levels
Ridership on Ottawa's nearly four-year-old light-rail transit system is only 43 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, as OC Transpo continues to miss its ridership targets for 2023.
-
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the rules for fireworks in Ottawa on Canada Day.
-
Here's when the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be in Ottawa this summer
The Big Bounce Canada has announced the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be at Saunders Farm July 15 and 16, and July 21 to the 23.
Vancouver
-
Short hydro outage, backup failure disrupts surgeries at Lions Gate Hospital
A disruption to the electrical system and the failure of the backup generators saw nearly two dozen surgeries cancelled at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver earlier this month.
-
Busy weekend, eh? How to celebrate Canada Day in Vancouver
There will be plenty of outdoor activities to fill your Saturday, and some quintessentially Canadian events to cap off the night.
-
Woman found stabbed inside New Westminster home: police
Police in New Westminster are investigating a stabbing after officers found a female victim inside a home in the city Thursday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Search dogs find evidence of human remains at site of Montreal's Old Royal Victoria Hospital
Cadaver dogs conducting a search on the grounds of the Old Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal have discovered evidence of human remains, according to a new report. A group of Indigenous elders alleges that the site contains unmarked graves of Indigenous children who died as a result of mind-control experiments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.
-
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
-
No deal: Strike continues at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery
One of the unions representing workers at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery in Montreal said a tentative deal to end a months-long strike has fallen through.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. ministry warns Vancouver Island travellers to expect delays over Canada Day weekend
The B.C. government is warning travellers on Vancouver Island to plan ahead and prepare for delays as major congestion is expected on the region's highways over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Reconciliation sparks a reckoning for Canada Day fireworks displays
Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip First Nation on Vancouver Island says he's been known to "partake" in watching fireworks, as a way to bring families together. But on Canada Day, he wants people to mark the occasion in a different way.
-
'I haven’t slept properly since': Victoria retiree wins $500K lottery prize
A Victoria retiree says more relaxation is in his future after winning a $500,000 lottery prize.
Atlantic
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Carbon Tax is nothing to celebrate
July 1 brings an increase in the federal carbon tax, a second federal clean fuel charge could raise prices even more.
-
Nova Scotia threatens court action to force Ottawa to pay entire cost of isthmus project
Nova Scotia's premier is threatening to take the federal government to court over funding to protect a vital land corridor linking his province and New Brunswick.
Northern Ontario
-
Man sentenced in Sudbury for 1998 Renee Sweeney murder
After being found guilty of second-degree murder in March in the brutal 1998 stabbing death of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury, Robert Steven Wright received his sentence Thursday morning.
-
U.S. fugitive hiding in northern Ont. charged with sexual assault
An illegal immigrant from Florida living under an alias in West Nipissing has been charged with sexual assault.
-
Timmins resident concerned about speeding, risky driving on Sixth Avenue
John Belair is worried someone is going to get hurt on Sixth Avenue in Timmins.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | VIA boss aiming to return popular commuter train to southwestern Ontario this fall
VIA Rail trains 82 and 83 are on track for a return to the Toronto-Brantford-London corridor. On Thursday, a meeting between Canada’s transport minister, VIA Rail, Metrolinx, and southwestern Ontario mayors yielded immediate results for commuters — and a commitment to improve passenger rail across the region.
-
Searches planned for two women missing since 1988
Lois Hanna and Lisa Maas never met, but they are linked together forever. The two midwestern Ontario natives both went missing in July of 1988 under suspicious circumstances.
-
Woman arrested following separate LPS fraud investigations
One person is facing charges following two separate fraud investigations by the London Police Service Financial Crime Unit, dating back to 2021.