SASKATOON -- City council may soon decide whether to lower the speed limit on many residential streets to 40 km/h.

In advance of formally tabling a report on the matter to the city's transportation committee in September, city administration gave councillors on the committee a sneak peek at its findings on Monday in order to allow for ample time to consider the move.

As directed by council in October of 2018, city staff examined the possibility of lowering speed limits in residential areas, with an emphasis on increasing safety for kids and seniors.

In its report, the administration outlines three speed-limit options: leaving residential limits at 50 km/h, setting a 40 km/h limit in residential neighbourhoods or dropping residential speed limits to 30 km/h.

The option ultimately recommended in the report is to lower residential neighbourhood speed limits to 40 km/h.

"Specifically, a 40 km/h speed limit is recommended because it will improve traffic safety resulting in less severe injuries and fatalities," according to the report.

The report also says a 40 km/h limit will be easier for drivers to adjust to because "it aligns well with the existing operating speeds on local streets and results in very little change to travel time."

The change would reduce noise and provide "equity for people walking and cycling," the report says.

Administration also recommends the 40 km/h limit be applied to streets based on their classification under the city's transportation master plan rather than using land zoning to select streets.

According to the report, two other prairie cities — Calgary and Edmonton — have "very recently" lowered its residential speed limits to 40 km/h.

The report will officially be submitted at the transportation committee's next meeting, After that, it will be up to city council to decide how to proceed.