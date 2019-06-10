With every step of the Relay for Life, Marni Mullis is taking a stand against cancer.

Mullis was chosen as this year’s honourary chair and community champion in Prince Albert.

“To me it means we may have cancer but cancer doesn’t have us,” Mullis said.

It’s a belief Mullis has lived by for almost 25 years after battling cancer four times. She was first diagnosed in 1995 and most recently in 2017.

For Mullis, taking part in the survivor lap during this year’s relay was meaningful since she couldn’t make it around the track last year.

“To walk around and see all the people cheering for you just because you survived cancer, it’s really overwhelming,” Mullis said. “It’s very touching actually.”

The 12-hour relay raises money for cancer research but it also spreads the message that community is bigger than cancer - something Mullis said she has experienced over the years. She said thanks to improvements in diagnosis, treatment, and overall cancer care she didn’t miss out on life.

“I became a nurse and got married and had my kids. Those are the things I really wanted to do and I did them.”

Now almost 25 years since her first diagnosis, Mullis said she is just happy to be here to spend time with her four grandkids and to give back to the community.

This year’s Relay for Life raised more than $70,000 for cancer research and services for people with cancer.