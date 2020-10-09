SASKATOON -- A fire ripped through a grain elevator late Thursday night in Marengo and forced evacuations.

Around 10:45 p.m., the Kindersley Fire & Rescue Brigade was dispatched to a grain elevator fire in the community, according to the department.

Marengo is located about 45 kilometres from Kindersly.

Departments from Eatonia, Kerrobert and Oyen also responded, Kindersley Fire said in a Facebook post.

In its post, Kindersley Fire said evacuations were required due to the blaze.

This is a developing story. More details to come.