4 Sask. fire departments fight Marengo grain elevator blaze
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 8:41AM CST
A still image from a video shared on social media. (Facebook/Shelley Fay Brown)
SASKATOON -- A fire ripped through a grain elevator late Thursday night in Marengo and forced evacuations.
Around 10:45 p.m., the Kindersley Fire & Rescue Brigade was dispatched to a grain elevator fire in the community, according to the department.
Marengo is located about 45 kilometres from Kindersly.
Departments from Eatonia, Kerrobert and Oyen also responded, Kindersley Fire said in a Facebook post.
In its post, Kindersley Fire said evacuations were required due to the blaze.
This is a developing story. More details to come.