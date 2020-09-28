SASKATOON -- Three men, ages 20, 30 and 37, and a 31-year-old woman are facing more than 50 charges after allegedly fleeing from police on Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., members of the Community Mobilization Unit observed a vehicle driving erratically in the area of 19th Street West and Avenue X South, police said in a news release.

They attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle sped away, police said.

Police deployed a spike belt and the vehicle came to a stop on Circle Drive South, near the 900 block of Saskatchewan Crescent West.

Officers observed three passengers flee from the vehicle but tracked them down using police dogs.

The driver was arrested without incident and officers found a gun, bear spray and two knives inside the vehicle.