SASKATOON -- Four people are facing more than 75 drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop early Thursday morning, Saskatoon police say.

Around 12:15 a.m., an officer observed an allegedly stolen 2007 GMC Yukon at Idylwyld Drive North and 37th Street West.

A traffic stop was conducted on Avenue C North where four people were taken into custody without incident.

Inside of the vehicle, Police say they found prepackaged fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine as well as codeine, numerous scales, packaging, cellphones and about $1,000 case.

Police say they also found four imitation firearms, ammunition, two cans of bear spray, a knife and Taser.

Two Saskatoon women, ages 23 and 31, a 33-year-old-Saskatoon man and a 26-year-old Lloydminster man are expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.