4 injured in James Smith Cree Nation stabbings remain in hospital

In a final update on the status of patients injured in a mass stabbing attack in Saskatchewan, the province's heath authority said four people remained in hospital.

Thirteen patients have been discharged since the Sept. 4 attacks on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

All of the patients who remained in hospital as of the SHA update issued Monday afternoon were in stable condition.

The SHA said no additional statements will be issued concerning the status of patients who were injured in the attacks.