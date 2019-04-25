Saskatoon police say they have charged four people, including three youth, who allegedly tried to break in to two separate residences Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m. patrol officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a home in the 100 block of Gray Avenue. The male suspect was reported to be carrying a tire iron. After being chased by occupants of the home, the suspect fled in a silver car.

While police were investigating the incident on Gray Avenue, a second break and enter was reported in the 800 block of Pohorecky Cove. A man was reported to have used a tire iron to break a window in an attempt to gain access to the home. The man was unsuccessful and fled in a silver car.

Moments later, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description and found four people inside. Officers also seized two knives.

No one was hurt in either incident, police say.

Two teen girls, a teen boy and a 19-year-old man are facing break and enter and weapons charges.