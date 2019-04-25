

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say they have charged four people, including three youth, who allegedly tried to break in to two separate residences Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m. patrol officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a home in the 100 block of Gray Avenue. The male suspect was reported to be carrying a tire iron. After being chased by occupants of the home, the suspect fled in a silver car.

While police were investigating the incident on Gray Avenue, a second break and enter was reported in the 800 block of Pohorecky Cove. A man was reported to have used a tire iron to break a window in an attempt to gain access to the home. The man was unsuccessful and fled in a silver car.

Moments later, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description and found four people inside. Officers also seized two knives.

No one was hurt in either incident, police say.

Two teen girls, a teen boy and a 19-year-old man are facing break and enter and weapons charges.