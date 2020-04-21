SASKATOON -- Four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in English River First Nation.

The positive test results were received Monday evening and mark the first confirmed appearance of the virus in the community, according to a news release from the First Nation.

“The infected were already under self-isolation as they waited for the results of their tests. They will continue to isolate for at least 14 days under the supervision of public health officials,” the release says.

“Officials are already tracing the steps of the infected to determine if the virus had spread any further. Those people will be contacted to determine whether testing is needed.”

ERFN Band Council declared a state of emergency on March 19 to allow for strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus into the community.

“Infectious diseases do not discriminate. We have seen that around the world and, despite our best efforts, it has made its way into our community,” ERFN Coun. Katrina Maurice said in the release.

“Now, we must contain the virus as best we can and we need everybody’s help to do that. We were taught to love our community in sickness and in health. Let's start there.”

Saskatchewan announced four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Fourteen more people have recovered.