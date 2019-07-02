

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have taken four people into custody following a weapons complaint Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. police received a report that a man with a gun was seen at a home in the 300 block of Avenue V South, according to a news release.

Officers established a perimeter and deployed a bearcat as a precaution. Four people were taken into custody without incident, police say.

A gun has not yet been found and charges are pending, police say.