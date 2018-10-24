

CTV Saskatoon





The proposed 2019 City of Saskatoon budget contains a 4.5 per cent property tax increase.

That figure, which works out to an extra $80 for a property assessed at $371,000, allows the city to maintain current service levels and pay for City Council’s Strategic Priorities, according to a news release.

“With a projected growth rate around three per cent, Saskatoon expects to add population about one and a half times the size of Humboldt,” chief financial officer Kerry Tarasoff said in the release.

“Because of this, our city remains one of the fastest growing in Canada and we have to plan for that.”

Next year’s operating budget would come in at $511.3 million, an increase of $20.6 million, or 4.20 per cent, over the 2018 operating budget.

In addition to covering the cost of inflation, city administration has included cash for enhanced maintenance and repairs to parks, sidewalk and bridge infrastructure; increased funding for recreation and culture community partnerships; and quicker implementation of the City’s Active Transportation Master Plan.

The bill for police services makes up the highest expenditure, at 20.6 per cent of the operating budget. Transportation costs, the second biggest line item, come in at 16 per cent.

The budget also sets aside $260 million for capital projects such as:

$71.1 million - Land Development

$69.1 million - Utility Projects for Saskatoon Light and Power and Saskatoon Water

$31.3 million - Roadway & Sidewalk Preservation

$14.3 million - continued work on Growth Plan to Half a Million and bus rapid transit

$13.5 million - Sid Buckwold Bridge Repairs

$5.0 million - Gordie Howe Sport Complex Contribution

The budget review is scheduled for Nov. 26, 27 and 28 in City Council Chambers.