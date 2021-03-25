SASKATOON -- A third teenager involved in the shooting death of a 15-year-old on Nov. 2, 2019 will serve a 30-month sentence for his role in planning a robbery, ordering a co-accused to bring a gun, and instructing him to use the gun if things went south during a drug rip.

On March 25, Justice Marilyn Gray delivered her decision at Saskatoon Provincial Court over an online conference, sentencing a 17-year-old boy to three years, giving the youth six months credit for time served in remand following an August 2020 guilty plea to manslaughter.

The sentence will be broken up between 20 months in secured custody and 10 months supervision in the community.

The youth also received six months probation for two assault charges stemming from his time in remand where he threw a deck of cards and spit on two corrections employees and a six-month conditional discharge for breaching court conditions.

“It needs to be known that the victim did not deserve to have this happen to him,” said Crown prosecutor Tyla Olenchuk. “These three youths took a beloved family member away from his family and friends and that damage can never be repaired.”

Two weeks ago two other co-accused's involved in the shooting death at the Teachers’ Credit Union received sentences after entering guilty pleas of second-degree murder and attempted robbery.

The first co-accused, who pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, was given a sentence of two years of secure custody and one-year supervision. A second co-accused pleaded guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to the maximum seven years with around two years credited for time served on remand.

The third co-accused, 17, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Court heard how the teen orchestrated the meeting with the victim to buy drugs.

The co-accused and the victim involved in the case cannot be identified due to their age. Facts read in court describe the incident as a robbery, saying the accused tried to rob the victim of marijuana and marijuana concentrate.

Olenchuk said of the three co-accused, the third teen who pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday played the larger role in the plot to rob another teen of drugs.

Court heard how teen found out the victim was in possession of drugs on Nov. 1 and a day later set up a meeting with the victim in an attempt to rob him. Court learned the teen asked a co-accused to bring a gun and the teen lured the victim from the vestibule of the Teachers’ Credit Union to the alley where the others were waiting for him.

“It does appear that the youth who plead guilty to manslaughter has that high-degree or moral culpability that you heard the judge referred to in that background organization and planning of this offence,” Olenchuk said.

The Crown requested a three-year sentence for manslaughter with no credit for time served on remand. The defence asked for credit for time served on remand beginning from August 2020 when the teen pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

In her decision, Justice Gray gave the teen six months of credit for time served on remand because, she noted, it’s only been four months since the accused has been working on dealing with his anger issues and taking advantage of rehabilitation programs while on remand. The teen was given credit at 1.5 times.

“These changes are the result of close supervision, positive reinforcement,” Justice Gray said.

At the end of the hearing Justice Gray told the accused there’s only way to atone for this crime.

“To perform well and make sure there’s never a violent offence for which you are responsible,” she said.