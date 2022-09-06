3rd dangerous persons alert issued in Sask., unconnected to mass stabbings
A Dangerous Persons Alert has been issued in Saskatchewan Tuesday morning by Maidstone RCMP after reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Brittania, a news release said.
Police said the shots were fired from a newer black Ford Mustang.
RCMP also said the same vehicle is suspected of shots fired at a residence in Lloydminster and attempted fuel theft in the RM of Brittania.
RCMP said if in the area, seek immediate shelter or shelter in place and do not leave a secure location or approach suspicious persons.
Police also said not to pick up hitchhikers.
Sightings of the vehicle can be reported to police or by calling 911.
RCMP said at this time this incident is not believed to be connected to the James Smith Cree Nation investigation.
More details to come...
