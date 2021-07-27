SASKATOON -- A day after Quebec announced it would allow additional COVID-19 vaccine doses for travellers heading to countries where Astra-Zeneca or mixed doses are not recognized, health minister Paul Merriman said the option would be offered in Saskatchewan only if the province's top doctor recommends it.

Merriman was asked about the potential for a" third dose" during a news conference in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

The health minister was quick to emphasize the extra doses Quwbwc is offering have nothing to do with vaccine efficacy and only are about ease of movement for those travelling internationally.

"It's not about how effective the vaccines are, whether you got AstraZeneca, Moderna , or Pfizer or any combination of those … your level of protection is still the same. This is only specific to people that are travelling to countries that may have requirements that you have a double dose of the same vaccine," Merriman said.

Merriman indicated that any decision made by the province regarding additional doses would be based on the recommendation of Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab.

With there is little data when it comes potential side effects that may come with an additional dose, the Government of Quebec said it would it extend the option to international travellers at their own risk.