A 36-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle in Prince Albert Monday evening.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in the southbound lane of Highway 2 at Second Avenue West, according to a Prince Albert Police news release.

Police found and seized a suspect vehicle at a home nearby shortly after the crash.

A suspect driver was arrested, questioned by police and has since been released without charge.

Police continue to investigate with help from the Chief Coroner’s Office.

Police ask anyone who may have seen the crash or has information that may help the investigation to contact them.