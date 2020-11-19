SASKATOON -- RCMP are investigating the death of 36-year-old Troy Watson from Mistawasis First Nation as a homicide.

On Nov. 17 just before 9 p.m., Shellbrook RCMP received a call to assist local EMS with an unconscious man, Watson, located outside of a home on Mistawasis First Nation, RCMP said in a news release.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Police ask anyone who may have been in contact with Watson on Tuesday or has any information to contact Shellbrook RCMP or Crime Stoppers.