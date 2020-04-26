SASKATOON -- A 35-year-old man is recovering in hospital after a Saturday morning stabbing.

In a news release police said they were called to a residence in the 200 block of Avenue D South at around 6 a.m., on April 25. Upon arrival officers located a man suffering from stab a wound.

The man was taken to Royal University Hospital in serious, but stable condition, police said.

Following an initial investigation police said they believe the victim and suspect are known to each other and that the public is not at risk. Police said they took two men into custody where they were interviewed and later released without charges.

The Serious Assault Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit have been called to help with the investigation.