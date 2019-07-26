Prince Albert police and RCMP arrested 35 people with ties to local gangs during a three-week gang suppression drive.

The high-visibility program included increased patrols across the city, curfew checks and vehicle stops on known offenders, Prince Albert Police Service said in a news release.

In addition, police seized:

  • Four guns and numerous rounds of ammunition
  • Six cans of bear spray
  • Knives and machetes
  • 83.3 grams of methamphetamine, plus 10 syringes filled with methamphetamine
  • 122 grams of cocaine
  • One bottle of GHB
  • Just over $7,000 in cash