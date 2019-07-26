35 arrested after P.A. police 'gang suppression drive'
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 11:07AM CST
Prince Albert police and RCMP arrested 35 people with ties to local gangs during a three-week gang suppression drive.
The high-visibility program included increased patrols across the city, curfew checks and vehicle stops on known offenders, Prince Albert Police Service said in a news release.
In addition, police seized:
- Four guns and numerous rounds of ammunition
- Six cans of bear spray
- Knives and machetes
- 83.3 grams of methamphetamine, plus 10 syringes filled with methamphetamine
- 122 grams of cocaine
- One bottle of GHB
- Just over $7,000 in cash