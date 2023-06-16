34-year-old Saskatoon man charged with sexual assault of 9-year-old
A 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing several charges, including sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl, according to police.
Saskatoon police said they received reports of the sexual abuse of the child on May 25. The alleged incidents occurred between August 2022 and February 2023, a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release said.
Police said the victim and the accused are known to each other.
The investigation led to two search warrants on two Saskatoon homes, one in the 3300 block of John A. MacDonald Road and the other in the 3300 block of Centennial Drive. SPS said several electronic devices were seized from the homes.
Police have charged the man with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography, and possession of child pornography.
He was in court on Friday and will appear again on June 21.
Saskatoon police worked with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit on the investigation.
