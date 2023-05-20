34-year-old man charged with murder after body found in Battleford building: Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP has laid first-degree murder charges in the death of Gregory Cope.

Cope’s body was found in a burned building in Battleford at the end of February.

The 27th Street West home had burned on Feb. 18, according to RCMP.

Travis Jean, 34, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of arson-disregard for human life.

Jean was arrested in Lloydminster on May 17.

He made his first court appearance Friday.