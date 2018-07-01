

CTV Saskatoon





31-year-old Lindsay Arthur Voyer was found dead in a residence on the 300 block of 4th Avenue East in Shellbrook on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP was responding to a complaint of an assault at the residence when they found Voyer’s body. The Major Crimes Unit was called in to assist with the investigation that is now being treated as a homicide.

An autopsy will be conducted in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

RCMP currently does not have any suspects in custody but they do not believe that there is a threat to public safety.

The Provincial Coroner’s Office, General Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Section are all assisting with the ongoing investigation.