'30 years too late': Mixed reactions from Sask. LGBTQS+ community on ending

The news of Canadian Blood Services recommending ending the ban on gay men donating blood to Health Canada is receiving mixed reactions from the LGBTQS+ community in the province.

For 30 years, gay men in Canada haven’t been able to donate blood. The policy was implemented in 1992 after thousands of Canadians were infected with HIV after receiving donor blood that wasn’t properly screened.

“I’m happy but also, it’s a long time overdue,” said Brice Field, development officer with OUTSaskatoon.

Gay men are only able to donate blood if they’ve abstained from sex for three months - but Field hopes Health Canada and Canadian Blood Services will base the risk on behavior and not sexual orientation.

Field says it’s been years the LGBTQS+ community has fought to end the policy which he says is discriminatory. He says he’s always wanted to donate blood but as a gay man, has been excluded from the opportunity.

“Canadian Blood Services would run their campaign and their slogan was ‘It’s in you to give’ and I would hear that on the radio and on TV and (think) well ‘not so much because I have blood and you don’t want it.’”

Kent Peterson with Queen City For All in Regina is another gay man who’s never been able to donate blood. He says he has mixed feelings about the recommendation.

“It is good news that Canadian Blood Services has finally, 30 years too late, asked for this homophobic policy to be completely eliminated,” Peterson told CTV News.

Peterson says he’ll roll up his sleeve once the ban is gone but says Canadian Blood Services and Health Canada will have to initiate a relationship with the LGBTQS+ community to regain trust.

“There are people in my community who have been told their blood isn’t any good for 30 years, their blood is actually dangerous,” he said.

Peterson says both organizations need to “do the right thing” and apologize for “30 years of homophobic policies.”

“They owe it to engage with the community that they’ve discriminated against for decades.”

In the submission to Health Canada, Canadian Blood Services says it will stop asking men if they’d had sex with another man and instead focus on high-risk sexual behaviour among all donors.