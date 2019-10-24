SASKATOON -- A 41-year-old man faces several charges after RCMP executed a search warrant at a Lac La Ronge Indian Band home Wednesday.

Around 6 p.m. police seized 30 grams of crystal meth from the home in addition to a sawed-off shotgun, a sawed-off .22 rifle, a sawed-off .223 rifle and an SKS rifle, La Ronge RCMP said in a news release.

Calvin Charles, of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, faces charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of proceeds of crime and breach of probation.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to make his first appearance in Provincial Court in La Ronge on Friday.