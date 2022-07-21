30,000 people expected to attend this year's Ag in Motion

Ag in Motion is back as an in-person event after two years of being held virtually.

Western Canada’s largest outdoor farm expo kicked off on Tuesday and runs until Thursday on a site west of Langham.

“It’s a wonderful feeling being able to come back after two years off,” show director Rob O’Connor said.

O’Connor expects around 30,000 people to attend. The show has more than 540 exhibitors showing off a variety of cattle, farming equipment, fertilizers and other agriculture products.

“The show really is a national show. All of our major exhibitors have deemed this their national event,” O’Connor said.

Farmer Riley Burka made travelled from Snowden to check out different brands of canola oil, wheat and oats.

“I like this event. I missed it the past couple of years,” he said. “Seeing a person means a lot more than just talking over the phone.”

SeCan is an organization comprised of independent companies from across Canada involved with seed production, processing and selling.

It has tried to make every Ag In Motion event since the event's inception.

“It’s really a foundational part of our whole marketing campaign over the course of the year. Great opportunity to meet with our members and farmers directly," general manager Jeff Reid said.