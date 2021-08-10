PRINCE ALBERT -- In her speech during the opening ceremonies for Cultural Days at Molanosa on Montreal Lake, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Rose Anne Archibald acknowledged this is the first time three Woodland Cree Nations have elected women as leaders in 132 years.

"We have always been a matriarchal society. And so the return of women to these kinds of elected leadership positions or recognized leadership positions is really important,” said Archibald.

Karen Bird was elected chief of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) in the spring. She joined Joyce Naytowhow McLeod who became the first woman chief of Montreal Lake Cree Nation in the fall of 2020.

They will also be working with the long-serving leader of Lac La Ronge Indian Band, Tammy Cook-Searson to further advocate for the concerns of band members.

Bird says she listens to the concerns of band members and will work to improve the lives over close to 11,000 PBCN band members. She says lack of housing is the biggest concern at present.

“I want to know the individual and what they are going through and taking the time to listen. It’s not always business. Taking the time to listen and assess the situation,” said Bird.

During her term as chief, Bird says she will be working to improve housing, child welfare, land and resources, economic development, health services and to secure proper funding for post-secondary students.

She was elected during her third run for chief, following the retirement of Chief Peter Beatty. She ran in two previous elections, 2015 and 2018.

Chief Joyce Naytohow McLeod represents over 4,000 people in her band that live both on and off-reserve. She says the three chiefs collaborate as much as they face similar challenges.

“Sharing information and unifying our band members and trying to do the best that we can,” said Naytohow-McLeod.

Archibald is from Taykwa Tagamou Nation in northern Ontario and became the first female chief elected to the Assembly of First Nations on July 8. She represents over 900,000 people living in 634 First Nation communities and in cities and towns across the country.

“It shows the change that is coming, and has arrived,” said Archibald.

“It’s really important for me to come to communities or come to their gatherings. It’s a way for me to connect with the chiefs, the leadership and the people,” Archibald said.

Archibald says at some points under colonialism in Canada, First Nations gatherings for cultural and ceremonial purposes were banned so it’s important for people to get together and celebrate their culture and traditional ways of life.

“This was really taken from us through what I call the institutions of assimilation and genocide,” said Archiblad.

Molanosa Cultural Days began in 1989 and brings together Woodland Cree in the area who are part of Treaty 6. It includes a family fun day, canoe races, a fish derby, a musical stage, community bingo and traditional food preparations such as smoking wild meat and fish.

The site of the six day event is the shores of Montreal Lake. It is near the physical site where Treaty 6 was signed between the Woodland Cree and the Crown 132 years ago.

“So for us to come back to the land and have these kinds of gatherings is really an important part of healing. It’s an important part of the reclamation of our culture and our traditions,” said Archibald.

One of the main settlements of people from Montreal Lake Cree Nation was at the Treaty 6signing site and a small graveyard still exists on the edge of the lake.

“If you want to help your people heal, take them back to the land,” said Naytowhow McLeod.