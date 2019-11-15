SASKATOON – Three teens charged in connection to the death of another teen appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Friday morning.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Autopsy results show the boy died from a gunshot wound. He was found outside a business on Arlington Avenue earlier this month.

The teens made heart-shaped signs with their hands towards their parents sitting in the court gallery.

The boys charged, and the victim, can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teens are scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 25.