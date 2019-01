CTV Saskatoon





A 55-year-old cab driver is recovering from serious injuries after being assaulted early Friday morning.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of Avenue V South where they found the man had been robbed and injured.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics. Police took two women aged 19 and 20 and a 22-year-old man into custody.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.