

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Crime Stoppers is being credited with helping to track down several stolen jingle dresses.

Last month, Kalli Speaker was in Saskatoon for an FSIN powwow. A suitcase which had her seven jingle dresses and two sets of beadwork inside was stolen.

Two hours after the dresses were taken, two suspects pawned two of the dresses. The next day two additional suspects came into the same pawn shop and attempted to pawn off more of the dresses – but didn’t think they were being offered enough and left.

A Facebook post from Saskatoon Crime Stoppers seeking information on the suspects went viral and three out of four suspects were arrested as a result.

Two of the dresses have been recovered along with some gloves.

Crime Stoppers is still looking for information on where the remaining dresses are.