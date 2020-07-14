Advertisement
3 Saskatoon flights carried COVID-19 cases
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 12:41PM CST
SASKATOON -- The province says three recent Saskatoon flights are known to have carried passengers with COVID-19.
Two of the flights originated in Saskatoon and one landed in the city, according to the Government of Saskatchewan's website tracking COVID-19-affected flights.
In an update posted Monday, the province said the following flights are affected:
- June 16: WestJet flight WS3370 from Saskatoon to Vancouver, with rows 13-19 affected.
- June 23: Air Canada flight AC 1121 from Toronto to Saskatoon. The province says there is no information available about which seats were affected.
- July 4: Air Canada flight AC 217 (originally AC 8737) from Saskatoon to Vancouver with rows 13-19 affected.
Anyone who travelled on these flights is asked to self-monitor for symptoms.