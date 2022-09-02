3 Saskatoon fires deemed suspicious

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) was called out to three suspicious fires overnight.

The first call was around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the 500-block of Delayen Crescent. A fence was damaged in the fire, causing about $1,000 in damage, according to an SFD press release.

A second call came in around 2:45 a.m. in the 1700-block of Preston Avenue where an evergreen tree behind a commercial building was damaged, SFD said.

SFD received a call to a structure fire in the 100-block of Kellins Crescent around 4:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews saw a shed and fence were fully involved. The fire was brought under control around 4:35 a.m.

The fire investigator determined the fire started in the fence and spread to the shed. It is being considered suspicious. The fire caused $5,000 in damage.

Saskatoon police are now investigating the fires, SFD said.