SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a call around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Gordie Howe Bridge reporting an inflatable boat's anchor was stuck in the river with three people on board.

While dispatchers were receiving additional information one person was reported missing from the boat, according to a news release.

The water rescue team quickly found and rescued the two people still aboard and police found the third person on the shoreline near the bridge.

No one was hurt, the fire department says.