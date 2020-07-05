SASKATOON -- Three people are in custody facing charges of assault with a weapon and other firearms released offences, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Police responded to a residence in the 1800 block of 22nd Street West around 6 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

Police said patrol officers arrived and located the victim.

According to police, officers then surrounded the residence and arrested a 34 year-old man and a 23-year-old male along with a 21-year-old female.

Police said a firearm was located in the residence.