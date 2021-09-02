SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say they discovered a fentanyl lab on Wednesday evening.

Investigators found it while executing a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Patrick Crescent, according to a news release.

Police are working with the Saskatoon Fire and Protective Services Hazmat Unit to ensure safety protocols are followed.

There is no danger to the public.

Charges are pending against three people.

Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.